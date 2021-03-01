Nikiprojek

Aeropace Visualiztion

Nikiprojek
Nikiprojek
Hire Me
  • Save
Aeropace Visualiztion manipulation spaceship website photoshop astronaun explore universe space typography
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers,
Recently, I had a collaboration with my friend, a talented designer - Huy Pham on creating a visual concept. The main idea was aerospace, space odyssey to be precisely. Thus, we also 'sprinkled' a touch of cyperpunk and sci-fi to express some other angles. Big shout out to Huy for making such a great visual of that distorted TV pile, I personally like his version very much, and I hope you guys like it as well.
Check out Huy Pham's behance here:
shorturl.at/eOQTX

Nikiprojek
Nikiprojek
Design, Coffee, Design again.
Hire Me

More by Nikiprojek

View profile
    • Like