Aeropace Visualiztion

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello dribbblers,
Recently, I had a collaboration with my friend, a talented designer - Huy Pham on creating a visual concept. The main idea was aerospace, space odyssey to be precisely. Thus, we also 'sprinkled' a touch of cyperpunk and sci-fi to express some other angles. Big shout out to Huy for making such a great visual of that distorted TV pile, I personally like his version very much, and I hope you guys like it as well.
Check out Huy Pham's behance here:
shorturl.at/eOQTX