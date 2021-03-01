Aeropace Visualiztion

Hello dribbblers,

Recently, I had a collaboration with my friend, a talented designer - Huy Pham on creating a visual concept. The main idea was aerospace, space odyssey to be precisely. Thus, we also 'sprinkled' a touch of cyperpunk and sci-fi to express some other angles. Big shout out to Huy for making such a great visual of that distorted TV pile, I personally like his version very much, and I hope you guys like it as well.

Check out Huy Pham's behance here:

shorturl.at/eOQTX