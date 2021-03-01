Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Soni
TwFoo

Medical Landing Page Exploration

Soni
TwFoo
Soni for TwFoo
Hire Us
  • Save
Medical Landing Page Exploration animation web design home page landing page principle design ui clinic medical
Download color palette
  1. medika_shoot_final_2320.mp4
  2. Medika - Medical Landing Page.jpg

Hello everyone!
This is a landing page exploration for medical.
What do you think? Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment.

----------------------------

We are ready to new projects, let's Contact Us!
twfoostudio@gmail.com || Skype

Check Out Our:
Website || Instagram

TwFoo
TwFoo
Specialist Product Design, Development
Hire Us

More by TwFoo

View profile
    • Like