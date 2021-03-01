Lissa Risqya

IdentiPlant App - Identify Your Plant By Scan

IdentiPlant App - Identify Your Plant By Scan
Hello, I'am Lissa Risqya, a UI designer from Indonesia. The IdentiPlant Application UI design was inspired by the many people who liked plants during the Covid pandemic. That's a good thing, because people care more about plants. So to help them find out the names and other things about plants, I created this UI design app. I would love to hear your feedback on this layout, color scheme, and so on to make me better.
Tools : Figma
Picture : Unsplash
Font : Lato

Find me on https://www.instagram.com/lissayart_/

