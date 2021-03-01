IdentiPlant App - Identify Your Plant By Scan

Hello, I'am Lissa Risqya, a UI designer from Indonesia. The IdentiPlant Application UI design was inspired by the many people who liked plants during the Covid pandemic. That's a good thing, because people care more about plants. So to help them find out the names and other things about plants, I created this UI design app. I would love to hear your feedback on this layout, color scheme, and so on to make me better.

Tools : Figma

Picture : Unsplash

Font : Lato

