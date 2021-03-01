Purrweb UI

Car Sharing App

Car Sharing App rent car rental drive taxi subscription map car sharing carsharing sharing car startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com

How is it doing, friends? Check out how the Purrweb team designed a car rental app! 🚗

📍On the first screen you can see a current geolocation of the user, the cars available for rent, and the path to the car of interest.

🏎 The second screen shows the details of the car rental.

💸 The user can choose a suitable tariff, get acquainted with the characteristics of the car, choose a payment method and book a car.

😎 We used bright accent colors to cheer up the user before the trip.

🙋🏻‍♂️ The app is allowed to choose a suitable tariff and in the minimum number of steps that separate the user from the trip.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Eugene Khalturin

