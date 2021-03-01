Car Sharing App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
How is it doing, friends? Check out how the Purrweb team designed a car rental app! 🚗
📍On the first screen you can see a current geolocation of the user, the cars available for rent, and the path to the car of interest.
🏎 The second screen shows the details of the car rental.
💸 The user can choose a suitable tariff, get acquainted with the characteristics of the car, choose a payment method and book a car.
😎 We used bright accent colors to cheer up the user before the trip.
🙋🏻♂️ The app is allowed to choose a suitable tariff and in the minimum number of steps that separate the user from the trip.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Eugene Khalturin
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜