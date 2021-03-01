Car Sharing App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How is it doing, friends? Check out how the Purrweb team designed a car rental app! 🚗

📍On the first screen you can see a current geolocation of the user, the cars available for rent, and the path to the car of interest.

🏎 The second screen shows the details of the car rental.

💸 The user can choose a suitable tariff, get acquainted with the characteristics of the car, choose a payment method and book a car.

😎 We used bright accent colors to cheer up the user before the trip.

🙋🏻‍♂️ The app is allowed to choose a suitable tariff and in the minimum number of steps that separate the user from the trip.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Eugene Khalturin

