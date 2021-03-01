Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jessica Taylor

Asaro Head Drawings

Jessica Taylor
Jessica Taylor
  • Save
Asaro Head Drawings graphite asaro anatomy animals design illustration childrens illustration
Asaro Head Drawings graphite asaro anatomy animals design illustration childrens illustration
Download color palette
  1. 2019AsaroHeads01_crop.jpg
  2. 2019AsaroHeads02.JPG

These are some sketches of an Asaro head I did. An Asaro head is a planar model of the face and head that helps artists understand the structure of the head, as well as how light and shadow falls on an object in 3D space.

Jessica Taylor
Jessica Taylor
Unique digital and hand-drawn pencil illustrations.

More by Jessica Taylor

View profile
    • Like