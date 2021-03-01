Asaro Head Drawings

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These are some sketches of an Asaro head I did. An Asaro head is a planar model of the face and head that helps artists understand the structure of the head, as well as how light and shadow falls on an object in 3D space.