Watch UI Screens

Hey, dribbble gang! 🏀
Decided that I wanted to explore watch UI design for the first time. Very intriguing to design UI for such small screens!
Two-colour icons on app screen curtesy of coco icon pack (see rebound).
What do you think?
Press "L" if you like it 🔥
All feedback welcome and appreciated.
Thanks for viewing!