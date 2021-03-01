Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Watch UI Screens

Watch UI Screens clean ui watches app watch app task list tasks icons music player clock health watch ui apple watch design apple watch user interface design light minimal modern clean ui watch
Hey, dribbble gang! 🏀

Decided that I wanted to explore watch UI design for the first time. Very intriguing to design UI for such small screens!

Two-colour icons on app screen curtesy of coco icon pack (see rebound).

All feedback welcome and appreciated.
Thanks for viewing!

Rebound of
Freebie - COCO icon pack +600 Editable icons
By Amirbaqian
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
