Power

Power pattern home books vectorgraphic vectorart vector adobephotoshop adobeillustator illustrator patterndesign womanillustration indianwoman woman graphicdesign digitalart illustration digitalillustration characterdesign character characterillustration
We are the power we have been seeking!

Nowadays reading this amazing book 'The power is within you' by Louise Hay. By reading each and every chapter of this book, I am learning so much about myself. This book has made me realise how unique and powerful we really are! So spiritual, meaningful and inspirational. Thanks to this book.

