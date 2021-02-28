Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Answer Ejiasi

Marian at the Met Opera

Answer Ejiasi
Answer Ejiasi
  • Save
Marian at the Met Opera auditorium styleframe performance history character stage character design flat 2d african american opera lighting black history singer illustration
Download color palette

Marian Anderson was the first Black artist to perform a full production at New York’s Metropolitan Opera House. This piece was designed as part of a collaboration with members of @helloblacksmiths for Black History Month. The goal was to see the human side of these historic legends.

Answer Ejiasi
Answer Ejiasi

More by Answer Ejiasi

View profile
    • Like