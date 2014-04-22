David Wilder

PBS Online Film Festival Poster Detail

David Wilder
David Wilder
Hire Me
  • Save
PBS Online Film Festival Poster Detail pbs poster lens dark
PBS Online Film Festival Poster Detail pbs poster lens dark
Download color palette
  1. poster_final.jpg
  2. Poster_OLFF_2014_CYMK_FINAL_041614.jpg

Final design for the 2014 PBS Online Film Festival.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 22, 2014
David Wilder
David Wilder
Design built on Trust, Quality, and Affordability.
Hire Me

More by David Wilder

View profile
    • Like