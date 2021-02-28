Syed Roni

Big Bank - Web Design

Syed Roni
Syed Roni
Hire Me
  • Save
Big Bank - Web Design fintech payment banking website bank financial visa card master card banking finance big bank web design home page clean ui clean website web ux ui minimal landing page
Big Bank - Web Design fintech payment banking website bank financial visa card master card banking finance big bank web design home page clean ui clean website web ux ui minimal landing page
Download color palette
  1. Big Bank@2x.png
  2. Landing Page.png

Hello Dribbblars

Big Bank - Web Design Exploration. Hope you like it!

Show your love! Press “L”.
Want to see more projects?

Directly contact me :
I'm available to hire
Full-time (Remote), Contract, Project base.

Email: syedrony121@gmail.com
Skype: live:syedrony121

Follow me on:
Behance||Instagram||Facebook

Syed Roni
Syed Roni
Taking your designs to the next level.
Hire Me

More by Syed Roni

View profile
    • Like