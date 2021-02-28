Nikolay K.
Upwave

Chiffer — Revenue Analytics

Nikolay K.
Upwave
Nikolay K. for Upwave
Hire Us
  • Save
Chiffer — Revenue Analytics interface admin web udix tables illustration dashboad business green white design ux ui subscription seats analytics revenue finance
Download color palette

Chiffer is the first subscription intelligence platform that empowers finance teams to get real-time snapshots of how their subscription business is performing! And here is some UI from that project. Hope you enjoy it!

--

See also:

uDix — Figma UI Kit for Landings Pages (with free demo)

Upwave
Upwave
We create brands & make products
Hire Us

More by Upwave

View profile
    • Like