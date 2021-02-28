Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sanatan

Wallet Money App

Sanatan
Sanatan
  • Save
Wallet Money App mobile banking minimal design app illustraion flat ui ux design banking loans logo design design art photoshop app splash login signup android iphone figma
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers, check my new shot of Wallet Money App. This app helps to transfer money, online sales and purchases as well as get loans online and insurance.

I hope you guys like it!
Feel free to leave your feedback.

Thanks!!!

Sanatan
Sanatan

More by Sanatan

View profile
    • Like