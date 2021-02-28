Sepide Moqadasi
Piqo

Exchange & portfolio tracker 🤑

Sepide Moqadasi
Piqo
Sepide Moqadasi for Piqo
  • Save
Exchange & portfolio tracker 🤑 invest crypto currency app bitcoin graph chart card finance trading app trade exchange crypto exchange crypto wallet cryptocurrency wallet crypto
Download color palette

Hey guys! 😍
Here is my new shot for Exchange & portfolio tracker 🤑

Hope you enjoyed it! ❤️
Thanks for your likes and comments! 💬

Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

If you want to work with us or just say something...
Write to us:
Info@piqo.design 👈


Follow Piqo design:

Our Marketplace | IG | BE | TW

Piqo
Piqo

More by Piqo

View profile
    • Like