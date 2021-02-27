Maximillian Piras

Algorithm Friendly Interfaces IV

Maximillian Piras
Maximillian Piras
  • Save
Algorithm Friendly Interfaces IV illustrator sketches digital art artwork vector line minimal drawing data analytics artificial intelligence ai machine learning curation personalization web algorithm gradient illustraion design
Algorithm Friendly Interfaces IV illustrator sketches digital art artwork vector line minimal drawing data analytics artificial intelligence ai machine learning curation personalization web algorithm gradient illustraion design
Algorithm Friendly Interfaces IV illustrator sketches digital art artwork vector line minimal drawing data analytics artificial intelligence ai machine learning curation personalization web algorithm gradient illustraion design
Algorithm Friendly Interfaces IV illustrator sketches digital art artwork vector line minimal drawing data analytics artificial intelligence ai machine learning curation personalization web algorithm gradient illustraion design
Download color palette
  1. 3.Final.E.jpg
  2. 3.Sketch.A.jpg
  3. 3.Sketch.B.jpg
  4. 3.Sketch.C.jpg
Maximillian Piras
Maximillian Piras
Product Designer, startup focused.

More by Maximillian Piras

View profile
    • Like