Travelium | Prototyping

Travelium is a trusted and reliable tour and travel agency among all the leading and updated tour-operating services in Bangladesh. We are here to bring luxury to your traveling. Safe traveling, your security, and your enjoyment are our main focus during your travels. Our experienced and expert traveling guides ensure that you do not need to move an inch from your comfort zone and make sure that you always have a beautiful satisfactory smile on your face. We believe that your smile is our success and Travelium will do anything to keep you smiling.
See full case study -
https://cutt.ly/Travelium-case-study
Download Figma Source File -
https://cutt.ly/Figma-File
