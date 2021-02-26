Randy Betancourt

John Candor — Project Showcase 📘

Randy Betancourt
Randy Betancourt
Hire Me
  • Save
John Candor — Project Showcase 📘 dresscode shoes branding design mobile web ui fashion brand web design
Download color palette

For the past 5 years, John has been an industry leader in e-commerce and international business. John chose to buck the status quo and change the way he designed and purchased leather goods.

Check it out on our Behance Team Page
https://www.behance.net/LaunchBoom

TEAM
Campaign Manager → Stephanie Weigel
Campaign Strategist → Jaime Cantarovici
Creative Producer → Reed Byrd
Designer → Randy Betancourt
Developer → Rafael Quijada

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2021
Randy Betancourt
Randy Betancourt
Designer.
Hire Me

More by Randy Betancourt

View profile
    • Like