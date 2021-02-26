P L 2 0 2 0

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Every year I keep playlists of songs I've been listening to during each month and then combine them into one collective playlist for the year. A little late, but I finally got around to adding some cover art for 2020.