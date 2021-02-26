Good for Sale
Ruku Moni

Bee Hive Logo Design

Ruku Moni
Ruku Moni
  • Save
Bee Hive Logo Design icon design logo maker illustrator uidesign vector logo logo designer logodesign free logo company branding logo maker online logo design free logo design company logo logo design branding branding design bee logo hive logo design honey logo design honey bee logo honey logo
Bee Hive Logo Design icon design logo maker illustrator uidesign vector logo logo designer logodesign free logo company branding logo maker online logo design free logo design company logo logo design branding branding design bee logo hive logo design honey logo design honey bee logo honey logo
Bee Hive Logo Design icon design logo maker illustrator uidesign vector logo logo designer logodesign free logo company branding logo maker online logo design free logo design company logo logo design branding branding design bee logo hive logo design honey logo design honey bee logo honey logo
Bee Hive Logo Design icon design logo maker illustrator uidesign vector logo logo designer logodesign free logo company branding logo maker online logo design free logo design company logo logo design branding branding design bee logo hive logo design honey logo design honey bee logo honey logo
Bee Hive Logo Design icon design logo maker illustrator uidesign vector logo logo designer logodesign free logo company branding logo maker online logo design free logo design company logo logo design branding branding design bee logo hive logo design honey logo design honey bee logo honey logo
Bee Hive Logo Design icon design logo maker illustrator uidesign vector logo logo designer logodesign free logo company branding logo maker online logo design free logo design company logo logo design branding branding design bee logo hive logo design honey logo design honey bee logo honey logo
Download color palette
  1. Bee Logo Design.jpg
  2. bee hive 2.jpg
  3. bee hive 4.jpg
  4. bee hive 7.jpg
  5. Bee Logo Design 3.jpg
  6. Bee Logo Design 4.jpg

Bee Hive Logo Design

Price
$100
Buy now
Available on fiverr.com
Good for sale
Bee Hive Logo Design

Hello Awesome People <3

This is My New Bee Hive Logo Design. The logo is universal and perfectly adapted for use on different surfaces. Its proportional form makes it possible to use it in any social networks. The bee is an unusually multi-faceted symbol. It personifies wisdom, fertility, diligence, thrift, order, purity and chastity.

You can buy this logo. It is sold only once, and only you will become its owner.

Whatsapp: +8801953765947

Mail: brandlogox@gmail.com

Order Logo Design: https://cutt.ly/iQht8OB

Full View Behance: https://cutt.ly/fzfaFsZ

Ruku Moni
Ruku Moni
Creative, Efficient, Brand Identity Specialist

More by Ruku Moni

View profile
    • Like