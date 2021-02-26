Hello Awesome People <3

This is My New Bee Hive Logo Design. The logo is universal and perfectly adapted for use on different surfaces. Its proportional form makes it possible to use it in any social networks. The bee is an unusually multi-faceted symbol. It personifies wisdom, fertility, diligence, thrift, order, purity and chastity.

You can buy this logo. It is sold only once, and only you will become its owner.

Whatsapp: +8801953765947

Mail: brandlogox@gmail.com

Order Logo Design: https://cutt.ly/iQht8OB

Full View Behance: https://cutt.ly/fzfaFsZ