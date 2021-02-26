Trending designs to inspire you
Getting outdoors with friends is life-changing. The need for it is hard-wired in our brains. However humans are busy creatures, and we need a little help to plan and pull off these natural excursions. Campchat is a chat-centric, outdoor, social-planning app where friends can scheme, meme, and dream of places to reconnect with the natural world.
With a group-edit map feature, and a supply sign up backpack page, Campchat turns the often arduous planning stage of a trip into an engaging social experience!