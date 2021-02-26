Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Campchat design mobile design xd xd design camping app camping mobile app design mobile ui mobile app ux ui app
Getting outdoors with friends is life-changing. The need for it is hard-wired in our brains. However humans are busy creatures, and we need a little help to plan and pull off these natural excursions. Campchat is a chat-centric, outdoor, social-planning app where friends can scheme, meme, and dream of places to reconnect with the natural world.

With a group-edit map feature, and a supply sign up backpack page, Campchat turns the often arduous planning stage of a trip into an engaging social experience!

