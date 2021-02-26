🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Wealth Nation - Logo Concept 💲
One of the various logo concepts I have for company named 'Wealth Nation', Wealth Nation as the shot says is a group in creating to empower people to create financial abundance.
My aim with this mark was to create a logo which embodies all three: Coin, Crypto and Dollar in one mark, I really like this one best because it came out really well :) I'd also love to hear what you guys think about it too.
Let's work together!
itstemiloluwaojo@gmail.com
P.S. credit to Jeroen van Eerden for some of the layout inspiration