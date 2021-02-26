Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Afrills

Abstract Wallpaper App

Afrills
Afrills
  • Save
Abstract Wallpaper App mobile uiux mobile app ui mobile ui iosapp uidesign trend 2021 trend minimal wallpaper design wallpaper app wallpaper mockup purple mobile app figma app ux ui design dribbble
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
.
Today, I made a new design. This design is about an abstract wallpaper app. I design this app with Figma.
.
What do you think? Press 'L' for show love ❤️
.
Design resources available on:
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/abstract-wallpaper-app-concept
Get it now!✨
.
Let me know what you think down below! and please give your valuable feedback 📝
.
If you have something to discuss, feel free to reach me out on Instagram or mail me at apriliantonugroho14@gmail.com

Afrills
Afrills

More by Afrills

View profile
    • Like