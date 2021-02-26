Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Credit Card — UI challenge

Credit Card — UI challenge zero zerobank animated interaction animation glass glassmorphism businesscard business luxury black hologram holo branding credit bank creditcard clean minimal
Friday, friends! 🏀

This week's UI challenge brings you a redesign of a credit card that would be easy to use. Draw your vision and rebound this shot!

Skål!

Digital-Agency with Full-Cycle Production
