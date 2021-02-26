Julius Liubertas

Running Wyrm

Julius Liubertas
Julius Liubertas
  • Save
Running Wyrm legend of solgard purple wyrm dragon maya low poly animation monster character 3d
Download color palette

Character animation I did with Maya for mobile game.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2021
Julius Liubertas
Julius Liubertas

More by Julius Liubertas

View profile
    • Like