Chargetrip Developer Portal

Over the last couple of months we’ve been working really hard to bring the ecosystem together at Chargetrip. One of the first elements in our line-up that needed a refresh was our documentation for developers.
Our product had grown and our documentation wasn't really reflecting that. That's why we redesigned and rebuild it from scratch and published it on developers.chargetrip.com
It now hosts our onboarding guides, our new GraphQL queries and our refined attributes. Of course it also supports a dark theme for the night owls. 🦉
Apart from that we open-sourced it. Found something that needs an upgrade. Open a pull request or create an issue here.
Team
Development: Laurens van der Maas
Design companion: Richard Rubio