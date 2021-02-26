Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wouter van de Kamp

Chargetrip Developer Portal

Wouter van de Kamp
Wouter van de Kamp
  • Save
Chargetrip Developer Portal develop explore technical tech queries blog documentation
Download color palette

Over the last couple of months we’ve been working really hard to bring the ecosystem together at Chargetrip. One of the first elements in our line-up that needed a refresh was our documentation for developers.

Our product had grown and our documentation wasn't really reflecting that. That's why we redesigned and rebuild it from scratch and published it on developers.chargetrip.com

It now hosts our onboarding guides, our new GraphQL queries and our refined attributes. Of course it also supports a dark theme for the night owls. 🦉

Apart from that we open-sourced it. Found something that needs an upgrade. Open a pull request or create an issue here.

Team
Development: Laurens van der Maas
Design companion: Richard Rubio

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2021
Wouter van de Kamp
Wouter van de Kamp

More by Wouter van de Kamp

View profile
    • Like