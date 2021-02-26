France Gallery - Website Design

Hi everybody!

France Gallery store needed a home page redesign that would have a clear and captivating interface and emphasize the company’s image. The main requirements were good UX and a clear UI.

I built an interface that ensures streamlined UX and has lots of images, while not creating an excess load. Since the focus was on simplicity and clarity for the end customer, I decided on a minimalistic style and delicate colors.

https://francegallery.me

