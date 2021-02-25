Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmed Alshair

Community Energy Access Planning - Dashboard - Empty State

Ahmed Alshair
Ahmed Alshair
  • Save
Community Energy Access Planning - Dashboard - Empty State widgets sidebar icons tabs progress bar gamification comet tool planning access energy empty state dashboad branding design illustration minimal interaction ui ux
Download color palette

A screenshot from COMET..
Learn more on: http://cometapp.net/

Ahmed Alshair
Ahmed Alshair

More by Ahmed Alshair

View profile
    • Like