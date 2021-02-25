RoloStudios
Character Exploration

Character Exploration visual character exploration animation medicine 2d minimal inspiration after effects vector asset illustration graphic design digital design design
For TrialSpark different character graphic styles were explored until the brand identity was expressed satisfactorily. As a result, the characters were represented in a minimalist, friendly, and modest approach.

Digital Agency. Have a cool project? Hit us up 🚀
