Autodesk Fusion 360 Replacement Icons (Big Sur)

Updating my replacement icon for Autodesk's Fusion 360, this time for Big Sur. I can't emphasize how much I dislike their current logo/icon enough… 🙈
Downloads:
- With border (my personal preference): PNG | ICNS
- Without border: PNG | ICNS
Hope you enjoy them! :)