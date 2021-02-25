Levi Figueira

Autodesk Fusion 360 Replacement Icons (Big Sur)

Levi Figueira
Levi Figueira
  • Save
Autodesk Fusion 360 Replacement Icons (Big Sur) sketchapp macos big sur macos fusion360 autodesk icon
Download color palette

Updating my replacement icon for Autodesk's Fusion 360, this time for Big Sur. I can't emphasize how much I dislike their current logo/icon enough… 🙈

Downloads:
- With border (my personal preference): PNG | ICNS
- Without border: PNG | ICNS

Hope you enjoy them! :)

Dribbble
Rebound of
Autodesk Fusion 360 Icon Replacement (macOS)
By Levi Figueira
View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2021
Levi Figueira
Levi Figueira

More by Levi Figueira

View profile
    • Like