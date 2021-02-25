Dominic Skeete

The Drop 246 Logomark (Unused)

Dominic Skeete
Dominic Skeete
  • Save
The Drop 246 Logomark (Unused) branding identity star starlogo boxes boxlogo polygonlogo polygon negativespace icon symbol logomark logo
Download color palette

I was in the process of finalizing this logomark for a client when the good folks at Unfold beat me to the punch!

Thank you Peter @Unfold for your help in the matter, you were great!

InstagramBehanceLinkedInWebsite

A20bd74f1df8e792bc677a832f0a2082
Rebound of
Smart UV Logo
By Jordan Jenkins
Dominic Skeete
Dominic Skeete

More by Dominic Skeete

View profile
    • Like