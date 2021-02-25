Abdelmonem Abbasy
Hydra Studioz

Animated header - Horizontal scrolling - Kalemat #Exploration

Abdelmonem Abbasy for Hydra Studioz
Animated header - Horizontal scrolling - Kalemat #Exploration horizontal word dynamic animation home redesign ui design product design
My Proposal for a public relations website

the idea of the website:
"Kalemat" word means "words" in English, which means that they gonna help you to make people talk positively about your business.

say hello:
www.abbasy.webflow.io/
www.hydrastudioz.co/

Posted on Feb 25, 2021
