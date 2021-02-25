Northell team

Immerse Education

Northell team
Northell team
Hire Me
  • Save
Immerse Education branding minimal website app illustration graphic design web ui ux design
Download color palette

Hi there!

It’s time to share one more of our recent projects with you. Immerse Education offers short academic programs in the best British universities, such as Cambridge and Oxford.
The company has delivered over 2 500 courses for teenagers from all over the world. We redesigned the platform’s main page, adding an eye-catching video to make an awesome first impression.

For this project, we created:
UX/UI design

Have a project in mind? Contact us at https://northell.design

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2021
Northell team
Northell team
Top 20 Product Design & Dev. on Clutch
Hire Me

More by Northell team

View profile
    • Like