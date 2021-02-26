Quill Enterprise Tier Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Quill’s Enterprise Tier is for medium to large companies that need advanced features and automated permission controls.
The pricing page was designed by Jordan Borth, the illustration concept added by Max Rudberg who sketched it in Linea on iPad and quickly moved into Cinema 4D for a first draft. A refined version was done which added more details (all seen in 2nd attachment).
Then we humbly passed the task over to Mikael Eidenberg (www.mikaeleidenberg.com) who pulled some all-nighters and came out the other end with some truly great looking illustrations for our pricing page! 😍
Find out more about Quill: https://quill.chat