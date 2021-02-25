Quill Team Tier Illustration

Quill’s Team Tier is great for teams, startups, and companies that are getting started.

The pricing page was designed by Jordan Borth, the illustration concept added by Max Rudberg who sketched it in Linea on iPad and quickly moved into Cinema 4D for a first draft. A refined version was done which added more details (all seen in 2nd attachment).

Then we humbly passed the task over to Mikael Eidenberg (www.mikaeleidenberg.com) who pulled some all-nighters and came out the other end with some truly great looking illustrations for our pricing page! 😍

Find out more about Quill: https://quill.chat