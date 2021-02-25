Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Maciej Nowak

3D Celebration confetti symbols pack for Figma

Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
  • Save
3D Celebration confetti symbols pack for Figma blender 3d animation designbuddy assets asset 3d artist illustrations illustration design ux ui worship birthday celebrate 3d modeling 3d art confetti celebrations celebration 3d
3D Celebration confetti symbols pack for Figma blender 3d animation designbuddy assets asset 3d artist illustrations illustration design ux ui worship birthday celebrate 3d modeling 3d art confetti celebrations celebration 3d
3D Celebration confetti symbols pack for Figma blender 3d animation designbuddy assets asset 3d artist illustrations illustration design ux ui worship birthday celebrate 3d modeling 3d art confetti celebrations celebration 3d
3D Celebration confetti symbols pack for Figma blender 3d animation designbuddy assets asset 3d artist illustrations illustration design ux ui worship birthday celebrate 3d modeling 3d art confetti celebrations celebration 3d
3D Celebration confetti symbols pack for Figma blender 3d animation designbuddy assets asset 3d artist illustrations illustration design ux ui worship birthday celebrate 3d modeling 3d art confetti celebrations celebration 3d
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble #1.png
  2. Gumroad cover #2.png
  3. Gumroad cover #3.png
  4. Gumroad cover #4.png
  5. Gumroad cover #5.png

3D Celebration and confetti pack for Figma

Price
$4
Buy now
Available on designbuddy.io
Good for sale
3D Celebration and confetti pack for Figma

How you doing 👋 ?

I've just finished this small project and I thought that it maybe useful for you, so I am sharing this as a pack.

- 26 different 3D renders as symbols
- Ready to use Figma File
- Scale shapes up to 1920x1920 px
- Highlights and Shadows on different layers
- Changeable colors (also black and white)

👉 Grab theme here and use it everywhere you like.

Stay safe!

0540838ab288945036a6f4c72efcc90b
Rebound of
3D Shapes for Figma
By Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
👋 Having fun with design

More by Maciej Nowak

View profile
    • Like