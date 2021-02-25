3D Celebration confetti symbols pack for Figma

Trending designs to inspire you
How you doing 👋 ?
I've just finished this small project and I thought that it maybe useful for you, so I am sharing this as a pack.
- 26 different 3D renders as symbols
- Ready to use Figma File
- Scale shapes up to 1920x1920 px
- Highlights and Shadows on different layers
- Changeable colors (also black and white)
👉 Grab theme here and use it everywhere you like.
Stay safe!