Sushrita Padhy

Fitness app Concept

Sushrita Padhy
Sushrita Padhy
Hire Me
  • Save
Fitness app Concept clean tracking calories gym workout fitness color minimal app mobile ux product design uxui userexperiencedesign userinterface ui uidesign design
Download color palette

Hey guys!

Happy to share with you the concept of a fitness app.
Hope you like it.
Please shower some likes and comments by pressing "L" & "F".
many surprises 🎁 and things are coming!
Stay tuned with me✌️

Available for project send mail
Follow me on Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn

Thanks for stopping by.

Sushrita Padhy
Sushrita Padhy
A full-stack designer.
Hire Me

More by Sushrita Padhy

View profile
    • Like