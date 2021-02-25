My Remedy Product Design

Mujtaba Jaffari
Hi Dribbblers!

Sneak preview of the My Remedy web product. We did the branding, product UX/UI design using design sprint, and marketing website. My Remedy is a joint-venture between local producers, cannabis experts, and trusted dispensaries, which uses high-powered technology to take the guesswork out of finding, buying, and trying cannabis.

I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology
