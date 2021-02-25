Online Watch Shop

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
How’s it going, friends? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for a web service that helps users search and purchase exclusive watches ⌚︎
⏱ On the shot, you can see a page with a particular watch. Users can choose the color, the main characteristics, size and add the model to the cart.
🕰 For this service, we decided to use a neutral combination of black and beige colors — it focuses users’ attention on the product. The accent colors change depending on the color of the chosen watch model.
Created by Olya Fleryanovich
