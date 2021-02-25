Purrweb UI

Online Watch Shop

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Online Watch Shop brand shopping cart shop ecommerce shop catalog watch ecommerce marketplace landing web startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Online Watch Shop brand shopping cart shop ecommerce shop catalog watch ecommerce marketplace landing web startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Online Watch Shop brand shopping cart shop ecommerce shop catalog watch ecommerce marketplace landing web startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Desktop.png
  2. Desktop Tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How’s it going, friends? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for a web service that helps users search and purchase exclusive watches ⌚︎

⏱ On the shot, you can see a page with a particular watch. Users can choose the color, the main characteristics, size and add the model to the cart.

🕰 For this service, we decided to use a neutral combination of black and beige colors — it focuses users’ attention on the product. The accent colors change depending on the color of the chosen watch model.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Olya Fleryanovich

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like