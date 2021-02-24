Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Puantilism # 5 / Moscow

Puantilism # 5 / Moscow night puantilism mrfrukta minimal type gif typography shape animation motion flat 2d
  1. Moscow.gif
  2. 08-01.png
  3. 08-02.png
  4. 08-04.png

This project is about visualizing cities.
to be continued...
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118399297/Pointilism

Posted on Feb 24, 2021
Motion Illustrator of ideas. born in 1992 in St.- Petersburg
