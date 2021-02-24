Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yaroslav Makovetskyi

Staff Clothes

Staff Clothes basket shopify shop e-shop ukrainian re-design wear clothes brand clothes shop clothes design ux ui design ui
This is re-design clothes brand Staff's e-shop. I've bought their jeans and am very satisfied with the quality!
Their site: https://www.staff-clothes.com/

You can hire me:
- E-mail: yaroslavmako@gmail.com
- Telegram: https://t.me/yaroslavmako
- Instagram: yaroslav_mako

