Ninox Illustrative Guide

Ninox Illustrative Guide brand identity branding clean ui flat ui colors ui ui design marketing icon logo designer corporate logo logomark visual identity icon design cool icons ui style guide illustration vector illustration flat illustration
This is another great example of our collaboration with Ninox. Together, we created an illustrative guide with abstract elements and user-friendly objects. It combines modern aesthetics, client's visual ethics, and branding visual identity. Now Ninox team can easily create unique styling elements, some of which have already been integrated into their main website. Plus it can be a great addition for launching various marketing or advertisement campaigns.

