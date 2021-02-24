Ninox Illustrative Guide

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is another great example of our collaboration with Ninox. Together, we created an illustrative guide with abstract elements and user-friendly objects. It combines modern aesthetics, client's visual ethics, and branding visual identity. Now Ninox team can easily create unique styling elements, some of which have already been integrated into their main website. Plus it can be a great addition for launching various marketing or advertisement campaigns.
