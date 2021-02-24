Cory Andres

Psychodelik Inverted Pale Ale Art

Psychodelik Inverted Pale Ale Art design process explorations brutalism packaging design designagency visual design indentity branding design beer branding beer can beer layout exploration grid layout mockup grid
  1. Psychodelik 2.jpg
  2. Round 2.jpg
  3. studioandrz_round2.jpg

We entered an Instagram design tournament! and we've made it to round 2!
This was our second round submission!

Go follow @studioinnate and cast your votes on his IG story throughout the month of Feb! :)

https://www.instagram.com/studioinnate/

