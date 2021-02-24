Usb Flash Drive Mockup

• Full presentation on rebrandy.net

• Full presentation on Creative Market

Product includes:

• 7 psd with opened and closed usb stick (side, top and no gravity views);

• 16 background textures;

• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:

• usb plactic shell color and design;

• metal flip cover color and design;

• plug metal and plastic part color;

• highlights;

• shadows;

• background color and design;