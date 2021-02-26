Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rebranding✨

box colours brucira star hand app office mobile vector web ux design ui illustration
#Shot6 - The One With The Rebranding. ❤️

In 2019, Brucira decided to redesign our website for good.

The old one was great but it was time to give it a facelift. After all, we all love new stuff right?

On our first anniversary, our happiness knew no bounds with the release of the newly rebranded website! 🥳

Stay tuned with Brucira for the next shot in the series of #BruciraTurns3 🎉✨

Here’s a closer look at our journey over the last 3 years: https://journey.brucira.com/ ❤️

Posted on Feb 26, 2021
I design things for people and illustrate their stories.
