Shot 6/16
#Shot6 - The One With The Rebranding. ❤️
In 2019, Brucira decided to redesign our website for good.
The old one was great but it was time to give it a facelift. After all, we all love new stuff right?
On our first anniversary, our happiness knew no bounds with the release of the newly rebranded website! 🥳
Stay tuned with Brucira for the next shot in the series of #BruciraTurns3 🎉✨
Here’s a closer look at our journey over the last 3 years: https://journey.brucira.com/ ❤️