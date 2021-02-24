Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Sun
heartbeat

bank website: home page

Daniel Sun
heartbeat
Daniel Sun for heartbeat
bank website: home page
Good humpday to you, visual lover. You may lose one thing, but then gain something great.

This game of contrasts finds its meaning across the whole world, as well as in finance. So for the banking theme, I went with creating a solution that's a bit complex, but simple, like easybank. By combining a bright gradient with neutral-looking waves, I tried to convey the growth and change found in any business.

Craving to hear your thoughts on this!

heartbeat
heartbeat
