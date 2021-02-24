Medical Web App Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Have a project idea? We are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net, telegram: @Anatoliy099 , Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anatoliidemianch/
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
This cool concept was created for dental prosthesis laboratory.
Color scheme was determined according to website thematic.
I used only two colors as this is product with high price rage.
Soon you will see all concept of this website.
Thank you for watching. I will be happy for your likes and comments