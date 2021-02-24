Medical Web App Website

Have a project idea? We are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net, telegram: @Anatoliy099 , Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anatoliidemianch/

Hi guys!

Here's my new hit on Dribble.

This cool concept was created for dental prosthesis laboratory.

Color scheme was determined according to website thematic.

I used only two colors as this is product with high price rage.

Soon you will see all concept of this website.

Thank you for watching. I will be happy for your likes and comments