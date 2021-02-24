Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Medical Web App Website

Medical Web App Website website doctor hospital medical care green concept minimal landing treatment health clinic stomatology tooth dental app medical
Have a project idea? We are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net, telegram: @Anatoliy099 , Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anatoliidemianch/

This cool concept was created for dental prosthesis laboratory.
Color scheme was determined according to website thematic.
I used only two colors as this is product with high price rage.

Soon you will see all concept of this website.

