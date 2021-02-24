The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, what’s up? This is our recent attempt to design a Trip Organizer app. An app to organize Africa trips! 🧳

🏖 There are a number of activities to choose from like traveling across the savanna in an off-road vehicle, guided walks, walking to the beach. There are also activities that are included in any tour by default, such as using the pool and gym at the hotel.

🏨 The shot shows the hotel details page where you can stay. A general description, a list of incoming services, as well as possible activities are given. In this case, these are SUV trips, safaris, hiking, the beach and excursions to remarkable places.

🌬 The color palette is as discreet as possible. The screen is composed of white and light gray tones. Important elements are highlighted in orange, which allows the user to easily navigate the interface.

🔕 There is no need to call the agency additionally. It is enough to set up and arrange the tour on the website!

