Login Dashboard FurtArt

Explore the design of the login menu display on the web-based dashboard of the Furtart application, with minimal color use and photos as sweetener access, so that the login display looks different and comfortable.
The case study link is below
https://ipanadh.medium.com/case-study-jendela-masuk-dashboard-furtart-b0ed632d6acb
Thank you
Hope it is useful