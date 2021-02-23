yolanda galss icon

随着轻拟态在UI的应用，做设计时不断尝试，从磨砂玻璃演变新风格，给它起名叫“玻璃球”或者“球玻璃风“

因为这个设计没有用磨砂玻璃模糊设计，像玻璃又不像玻璃。

With the application of light mimicry in UI, we kept trying when designing, evolving new styles from frosted glass, and named it "ball glass style"

Because this design does not use frosted glass to blur the design, it looks like glass but not like glass.