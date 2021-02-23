Pen & Mug

Secret Society Slices

Secret Society Slices food drip logo branding and identity logo challenge weekly logo challenge eyeball secret mushrooms slices pizzeria logo design branding design cheese cheesy triangle pizza logo branding restaurant logo pizza
On a heavily foot-trafficked drive, there is a discrete nook. In that nook, there is a door marked subtly with this icon. Behind that door, the largest and tastiest slices in town await those who seek them.

