N for Jean Nouvel - Architype Alphabet Project

N for Jean Nouvel - Architype Alphabet Project 36daysoftype architecture architect
Day 14 - N for Jean Nouvel. I was inspired by the masterpiece Institut du Monde Arabe. A pleasure to play with the N and the beautiful moucharabiehs of the southern facade.

Swipe to see the original building photographied by © Sophie Louisnard

