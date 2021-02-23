N for Jean Nouvel - Architype Alphabet Project

Day 14 - N for Jean Nouvel. I was inspired by the masterpiece Institut du Monde Arabe. A pleasure to play with the N and the beautiful moucharabiehs of the southern facade.

Swipe to see the original building photographied by © Sophie Louisnard

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!

________

I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website